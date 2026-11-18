A man travelling from Bengaluru to Kolkata claimed his bag, worth ₹15,000, was damaged by the airline. The Air India Express passenger alleged that he was forced to check in his cabin bag at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

Bag damaged by Air India Express staff Upon reaching the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, the man said he discovered that his bag had been mishandled by staff. Taking to X, the man further said that once he raised the issue, the airline offered him a ₹3,500 voucher as compensation, which he hinted was inadequate.

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The man further questioned why passengers must suffer for damages caused by the airline.

Arkodyuti Saha wrote on X, “Forced to check in my cabin suitcase in @BLRAirport boarding gate. @AirIndiaX CCU ground staff returned it damaged, then offered a ₹3,500 voucher for a ₹15,000 bag. Why should passengers bear the cost of an airline’s failure? Unacceptable. #AirIndiaExpress @aaikolairport.”

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Airline responds His post also shared a glimpse of an apology email from Air India Express. The airline requested the customer to share the invoice for his luggage.

It also promised to conduct a review to look into this matter.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience and disappointment caused due to the damage to your baggage. We understand how frustrating it can be to receive your baggage in a damaged condition. Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. To enable us to assess your claim and assist you further, we kindly request you to share the purchase invoice of the damaged suitcase. Upon receipt of the invoice, we will coordinate with the concerned team for a detailed review and update you on the next steps regarding your claim. We apologize once again for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and cooperation," read the statement.

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Netizens divided Reacting to the incident, a user wrote in the comments, “This says more about @my_mokobara's quality than Air India.” Another argued, “So what will Airlines do if you got 15000 suitcase , tomorrow you will get 1.5 lakh suitcase and expect them to pay you 50k for damage ?”

Someone else commented, "Don't settle for 3500 and definitely not a voucher. (That's just what the staff can approve instantly). They are legally obligated to cover upto ₹25000 worth of damages in domestic flights."

Disclaimer: This article is based on social media generated content and is intended only for informational and educational purposes. Live Mint couldn't independently verify its claim and doesn't endorse them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.