A shopkeeper was allegedly attacked near Siddanna Layout in Bengaluru on Sunday after he played Hanuman Chalisa during 'Azaan' time. Videos of the incident circulated on social media showed a confrontation between the shopkeeper and a group of youngsters. The confrontation escalated into physcial violence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru Police has registered an FIR in the case at Halasuru Gate Police Limit and assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

"I was playing Hanuman bhajan. 4-5 people came and said it is time for Azaan and if you play it we will beat you. They beat me and also threatened me that they would stab me with a knife," the shopkeeper alleged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP slams Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka govt The incident expectedly evoked sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which targeted the ruling Congress government in the southern state and questioned if playing Hanuman Chalisa is banned in Karnataka. The party called the incident a direct result of Congress' appeasement politics.

"Is Hanuman Chalisa banned in Karnataka CM @siddaramaiah avare? Emboldened by the appeasement politics of @INCKarnataka Govt, a violent muslim mob brutally attacked a Hindu Shopkeeper in Bengaluru for playing Hanuman Chalisa. After Pakistan Zindabad slogans raised in Vidhan Soudha and bomb blast in Rameshwaram Cafe, this yet another glaring example of how Congress government has let the anti-national elements capture Bengaluru leading to complete collapse of law and order," Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said.

Young BJP leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya questioned the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government on the incident and asked him to update the state on the actions initiated against the accused in such incidents. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A Hindu shopkeeper who was playing bhajans at his shop was assaulted by anti social elements saying bhajans aren't allowed during time of 'azaan'. The emboldening of such elements is a direct result of Congress's appeasement politics. Just a few days back, people who shouted Pakistan Zindabad were given bail. With such political backing available to Jihadis, naturally such incidents of crime against Hindus have risen in our State. CM must stop setting wrong precedents. I call upon him to update the State on what action is initiated against the miscreants on this case" Tejasvi Surya posted on X.

