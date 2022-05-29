India's IT hub, Bengaluru is also one of the most congested cities in the world and the residents of Bengaluru need to face a hard time driving thorough to the city or travelling from one part to the another.

Recently a Twitter user named Shrikant shared an epic post on Bengaluru traffic and his innovative sarcasm has already strike a chord with the residents of Bengaluru.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote that his friend is planning to sell the third, fourth and fifth gear of his car, "Any buyer in Bangalore?", "My friend in Bangalore is planning to sell the 3rd, 4th and 5th gears of his car. They are unused and are in showroom condition.

A Twitterati wrote and echoed his views,"Most of roads are not wide enough to handle traffic in Bangalore, even if we have good roads, vehicle population and road width that can handle two medium-sized car still people need to use only 1st gear!!!!! and fun is when it rains, roads are designed to be canals!!!

Another user commented on the tweet,"Same situation for everyone in Bengaluru. Soon we would discover travelling in tunnels is easier in Bengaluru as the digging never stops and digged roads never covered."

Bengaluru is the most Traffic Congested City in the world, according to a report released by location technology company TomTom (TOM2). The southern Indian city expects to spend an average of 71 per cent extra travel time stuck in traffic. Bengalureans driving during peak hours, spend an extra 243 hours, i.e., 10 days, three hours in traffic each year, it said in a statement.