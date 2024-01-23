A passenger on Mumbai-Bengaluru flight had a surprising encounter in the economy class of the flight with Infosys founder Narayana Murthy. While sharing his experience through a LinkedIn post, Naren Krishna elaborated on the rich conversation he had with Narayana Murthy on a range of topics. Narayana Murthy is known to live a simple life and usually travels in economy class during flights.

"The sheer disbelief of sharing an economy seat with a visionary of his stature lingered throughout the journey," Krishna said in the LinkedIn post.

He said that he was surprised to see how “down-to-earth" and “approachable" Narayana Murthy was and they both had a deep discussion on topics like artificial intelligence, dealing with stress, India's economy, etc.

“What blew me away was how down-to-earth and approachable he was. In the few hours we shared, I delved into a myriad of topics with him, from the future landscape with AI, the pivotal role the youth plays in the Indian economy on a global scale, surpassing even China in the future & managing expectations, dealing with stress, and navigating through failures while building a company," Naren Krishna added.

'Detachment from results'

Naren Krishna said that Narayana Murthy shared a gem with him which was the importance of detachment from results. “He (Narayana Murthy) recounted instances from Infosys journey when, despite putting in relentless efforts, big contracts didn't materialize, while unexpected deals surprisingly fell into place. The key takeaway for me in this discussion was the quote he mentioned from louis Pasteur, 'Chance favors the prepared mind'" he said.

Krishna is also an entrepreneur and works as the Co-Founder & CEO at Jellybean as per his LinkedIn profile. The duo also discussed the advent of artificial intelligence and the concerns around the technology.

“On the topic of AI, he emphasized the transformative impact on industries like autonomous vehicles and precision surgery. However, what struck me was his belief that AI will exponentially boost human productivity by 10-100x in various sectors. According to him, the pace of innovation in the coming years will outstrip the last decade," Naren Krishna said.

