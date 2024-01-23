Bengaluru man shares surprising encounter with Narayana Murthy in economy class: 'The sheer disbelief…'
While sharing his experience through a LinkedIn post, Naren Krishna elaborated on the rich conversation he had with Narayana Murthy on a range of topics
A passenger on Mumbai-Bengaluru flight had a surprising encounter in the economy class of the flight with Infosys founder Narayana Murthy. While sharing his experience through a LinkedIn post, Naren Krishna elaborated on the rich conversation he had with Narayana Murthy on a range of topics. Narayana Murthy is known to live a simple life and usually travels in economy class during flights.