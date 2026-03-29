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Bengaluru man slits throats of mother, sister and nephew, attempts suicide over debt crisis, two dead

In Bengaluru, a suspected family suicide pact resulted in two deaths and two severe injuries. Police reported financial issues and harassment as contributing factors, with Gowda allegedly responsible for the attack.

Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Updated29 Mar 2026, 03:35 PM IST
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The family had been struggling due to financial issues.
The family had been struggling due to financial issues.(Pexels)
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Two people have been killed, and two others are battling for life in a Bengaluru hospital after what appears to be a family suicide pact. The two deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Asha and her 34-year-old daughter Varshita.

Two others, Varshita’s 32-year-old brother, Mohan Gowda and her 11-year-old son, Mayank, sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Family suicide pact

The incident that took place in Mallenahalli near Attibele in Anekal taluk in Bengaluru Urban district on Saturday came to light after some relatives alerted police about a possible family suicide pact.

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According to the police, before they took the extreme step, the family recorded a video which was then sent to some relatives. In the video, the family blamed financial distress and continued harassment by lenders for their deaths.

Also Read | Delhi: Mother kills two daughters in Malviya Nagar, attempts suicide; arrested

Relatives who rushed to the house found it locked from the inside. Upon entering through the back door, they found the four people unresponsive and alerted the police.

Debt crisis

According to the police, Gowda was involved in several small businesses, including a local chit fund business, that dealt with amounts ranging from 5 lakh to 1 crore had suffered losses and was in debt.

He was also running seasonal chit schemes, including meat-related funds during Ugadi and firecrackers.

Also Read | Karnataka govt official dies by suicide days before retirement, blames colleague

It is believed that the family’s luxury lifestyle and a brain tumour diagnosis of Varshitha made matters worse, forcing them to end their lives.

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According to the police, Gowda slit the throats of his mother, sister and nephew before attempting to kill himself.

Also Read | Lucknow horror: Father's NEET dream for son ends in chop-and-drum murder

While Asah and Varshitha were found dead, Gowda and Mayank, who suffered severe injuries, are undergoing emergency medical care.

Key Takeaways
  • Financial distress can lead to devastating consequences, including mental health crises.
  • Communication about financial struggles is crucial to prevent tragic outcomes.
  • Family support systems must be strengthened to address issues of debt and mental health.

About the Author

Bobins Vayalil Abraham

Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More

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