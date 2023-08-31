Bengaluru man stops ISRO scientist’s car, kicks it before riding away | Video1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 04:31 PM IST
In the video, the man is seen coming in front of the ISRO scientist’s car and kicking it, before riding away hurriedly
An Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist has shared the video of a man who stopped his car in the middle of an underpass and also kicked it. The ISRO scientist, identified as Ashish Lamba, said he was going to his office when the incident happened.
ISRO has recently been in the news for landing its Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, on the South Pole of the lunar surface. No country has ever explored the South Pole of the Moon, making India the first ever in the world to take on the mission. With the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon, India has also become the fourth after the US, China, and Russia to have successfully landed on the lunar surface.
On Tuesday, the Pragyan Rover confirmed the presence of Sulphur on the lunar surface. ISRO said that the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the Pragyan Rover unambiguously confirmed the presence of Sulphur (S) on the lunar surface near the south pole.
Not just Sulphur, the Pragyan rover has also detected the presence of Aluminium, Calcium, Ferrous (Iron), Chromium, Titanium, Manganese, Silicon and Oxygen, the space agency said. "Search for hydrogen is underway," ISRO said.