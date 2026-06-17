Bengaluru man strangles live-in partner to death — how Instagram friendship turned to murder mystery

A tragic incident of a murder surfaced recently involving a Bengaluru man who killed his live-in partner over an argument. Karnataka police on Wednesday informed PTI that a 27-year-old man got involved in a heated argument with the woman at their rented accommodation in Bengaluru’s Malleswaram area.

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The accused, identified as Sharath, worked as a water tanker driver in Bengaluru and hailed from Sakleshpur in Hassan district. For the last six months, Sharath had been living with the 20-year-old woman named Anusha. The couple, who met on Instagram, got into an altercation on Saturday night. Amid discord over personal and family-related issues, Sharath allegedly strangled the woman to death. About a year ago, the two became acquainted through the social media platform.

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However, the police were informed about the incident two days later by an advocate. It was Sharath who had approached an advocate after the incident. On Monday, a team from Seshadripuram Police Station promptly arrived at the crime scene for inspection.

“The accused and the victim met on Instagram about a year ago and became close. They moved in together about six months ago. On Saturday night, both allegedly consumed liquor and got into a quarrel," Hindustan Times quoted Sheshadripuram police inspector S Balakrishna as saying.

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He added, "During the argument, the accused strangled the woman. We received information after the accused sought legal help. Based on the information received, we detained and arrested him."

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According to a senior police officer, a case of murder was registered, following which the accused was arrested. Anusha's body was sent to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram for a post-mortem examination. After the medical examination, the body will be handed over to the family.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the killing and are recording statements from relatives, neighbours and other potential witnesses, police said.

Bengaluru police busts gold, two-wheeler theft case In another unrelated incident, Malleshwaram Police cracked a gold theft case and seized items worth ₹1.64 crore. According to police, the accused stole under the pretext of purchasing gold ornaments. Two of the accused have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Ornaments weighing 1 kg 08 grams were obtained from the accused, police said on Tuesday.

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Bengaluru police also arrested 3 other accused in connection with the theft of two-wheelers. Revealing that 60 stolen two-wheelers were recovered in a post on X on 16 June, Bengaluru police stated, “Jayanagar and Sampigehalli Police cracked multiple two-wheeler theft cases and seized vehicles worth ₹37 lakh. The operation helped detect 32 cases registered across different police station limits in Bengaluru.”

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Bengaluru man strangles live-in partner to death — how Instagram friendship turned to murder mystery