In a bizarre incident, a man created a flutter by flinging ₹10 currency notes from a flyover at the busy KR market area on Tuesday morning. The video of the man has gone viral on the social media platforms.

Traffic movement came to halt on Sirsi Circle flyover and the road below it. Internet users wondered who was the man and why did he do that.

In the video, the man is seen donning a black blazer with a wall clock slung around his neck. After seeing the notes flying and strewn around them, people rushed to pick it which caused traffic snarls on the road.

“#Bizarre in #Bengaluru: #Traffic came to halt on #Sirsi Circle #flyover and the road below it (#KRMarket) after a well-dressed youth went about throwing currency notes. Who was he and why did he do it is not known," a Twitter user, Rakesh Prakash said.

Take a look at the video below,

Sources informed the news agency PTI that the man is said to be in his 30s and has been detained for the action. Initial probe revealed that he threw currency notes of ₹10 denomination and total worth ₹3,000. Police suspect that the man is mentally unsound. Further investigation is on.

Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 11.7k and numerous reactions in the comment box.

“@BlrCityPolice any action will be taken for this act , causing huge traffic and disturbing in peak hours," one user wrote.

Another user said, “Reminds me of Money heist." “Startup Burning the Venture capitalists money," one more user commented.