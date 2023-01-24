Bengaluru: Man throws ₹10 notes from flyover, causes traffic snarls | Watch1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Bengaluru: Traffic movement came to halt on Sirsi Circle flyover and the road below it. Internet users wondered who was the man and why did he do that.
In a bizarre incident, a man created a flutter by flinging ₹10 currency notes from a flyover at the busy KR market area on Tuesday morning. The video of the man has gone viral on the social media platforms.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×