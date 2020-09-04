Bengaluru-Mangaluru train services to resume

Bengaluru-Mangaluru train services to resume1 min read . 02:59 PM IST
Train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, suspended since March due to COVID- 19, would resume services from Friday
Train services between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, suspended since March due to COVID- 19, would resume services from Friday.
This is part of the three special trains the Railway Board has permitted to operate in the South-Western railway division. The Yeshwanthpur-Karwar train would begin operations from 6.45 pm on Friday.
In the return direction, the train would leave Karwar at 6 pm on Saturday, a press release from the railway here said. The Bengaluru-Mangaluru train would resume service on Friday, while the services from Mangaluru would start on September 6. The train operates four days a week.
The train that runs between Bengaluru and Mangaluru thrice a week would resume operations on September 6 while in the return direction, the train would start from Mangaluru on Saturday. The trains would operate until further notice and people have to book the tickets in advance, the release said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
