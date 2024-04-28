Bengaluru marks hottest day in nearly a decade as Karnataka remains under heatwave alert
Bengaluru temperature are still below the all-time high of 39.2 degree Celsius recorded in 2016, but are expected to reach record levels soon
Bengaluru's struggle with scorching heat this summer continues as the temperature in India's Silicon Valley touched 38 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is the highest in the last eight years and the fourth hottest April day on record. The temperatures are still below the all-time high of 39.2 degrees Celsius recorded in 2016 but are expected to reach record levels soon. The exponential rise in temperature comes amid heatwave conditions in Karnataka, which are expected to stay for a few more days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.