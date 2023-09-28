Bengaluru, the Silicon City of India, is popularly known for its traffic problems as it was ranked second in the slowest place to drive through in the world last year. Once again, the city's tech corridor ‘Outer Ring Road (ORR)’ witnessed massive traffic congestion on Wednesday due to various reasons including protests against the Cauvery River water row, Ganesh Visarjan, and Comedian Trevor Noah's show that was canceled later.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East) Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said, “Huge Traffic pile up on ORR from Marathalli to Sarjapur. Pls, instruct ITBT companies on ORR not to rush out because it's a huge jam due to invariably huge no of vehicles." The Mahadevapura task force, which gives regular updates on roads and traffic management in the city, also shared a picture of a massive traffic jam on the Outer Ring Road. “Traffic congestion heat map today as compared to a typical Wednesday. Bengaluru Traffic Police on the ground to manage the situation even now," the take force wrote on X. “Entire Ring Road is experiencing massive Traffic Congestion in the evening also. In the morning many people have taken 2-3 hours to reach office. Plz leave office after 8:00 PM if you are still in office," it added.

Several netizens took to X and expressed their anger over the huge traffic congestion in Bengaluru on September 27.

“Absolutely horrendous traffic today, took 5 hrs to commute to and fro for office. Bangalore traffic at it's peak!" a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Number 1 in road taxes. Number ?? In quality of life. Just another day in Silicon Valley of India. Took me 4 hours to travel 15 km."

“It took 5 hrs to reach my room from office today which is just 10 km away. Average speed 2km/hr. Horrible traffic in Bengaluru," the third user said.

“Traffic congestion at Bellandur leaves no place for pedestrians. Two wheelers riding on both sides on the footpath. What actions are you taking to penalise the bikers?" the fourth user said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!