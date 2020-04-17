Representational image. (AP)
Bengaluru meat price frozen to bust lockdown profiteering

1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2020, 01:07 PM IST IANS

  • The maximum retail price for chicken and meat has been fixed to protect consumers during the period of lockdown
  • The price of chicken is fixed at 125-180 per kg

BENGALURU : City civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has put the brakes on chicken and mutton prices to bust profiteering amid lockdown, an official said on Friday.

"The maximum retail price for chicken and meat has been fixed to protect consumers during the period of lockdown," tweeted BBMP Commissioner B. H. Anil Kumar.

Price of 1 kg live bird (chicken) has been fixed at 125, 1 kg dressed chicken 160 kg and a kg of skinless chicken at 180.

BBMP froze the price of a kg mutton at 700.

