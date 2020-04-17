Bengaluru meat price frozen to bust lockdown profiteering

BENGALURU : City civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has put the brakes on chicken and mutton prices to bust profiteering amid lockdown, an official said on Friday.

"The maximum retail price for chicken and meat has been fixed to protect consumers during the period of lockdown," tweeted BBMP Commissioner B. H. Anil Kumar.

Price of 1 kg live bird (chicken) has been fixed at ₹125, 1 kg dressed chicken ₹160 kg and a kg of skinless chicken at ₹180.

BBMP froze the price of a kg mutton at ₹700.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.