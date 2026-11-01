Bengaluru Metro disruption: Passenger enters tracks at Indiranagar station; here's what happened

Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line services faced disruption on Friday morning after a passenger entered the tracks at Indiranagar Metro station to retrieve a token he had dropped, prompting the activation of emergency safety systems.

The incident took place at approximately 9:22 am on Platform 2 of Indiranagar station. The passenger, identified as 20-year-old Ravikanth, was travelling from Indiranagar towards MG Road when he entered the tracks to retrieve the token.

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"He was travelling by Metro for the first time. He is from Bihar and was heading to MG Road for construction work," a source told Moneycontrol.

Following the incident, security personnel activated the Emergency Trip System (ETS) and Emergency Stop Plunger (ESP) at the station. The passenger was subsequently rescued and handed over to Metro staff.

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Bengaluru Metro issues statement on Purple Line disruption In a press statement, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) said: "On Line-1 (Purple Line), at approximately 9:22am, Emergency Trip System (ETS) and Emergency Stop Plunger (ESP) were activated at Indiranagar Metro Station after a passenger entered the tracks. The passenger was safely rescued."

The incident also affected train operations on the Green Line, with a few services regulated to prevent overcrowding at Kempegowda Majestic Interchange Station.

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"Consequently, train services on Purple Line were delayed by approximately 10 minutes. Additionally, a few trains on Green Line were regulated to avoid overcrowding at Kempegowda Majestic Interchange Station. Normal train services on both lines were restored from 9:40am," the statement added.

Bengaluru Metro safety concerns and demand for platform screen doors The incident has once again brought attention to passenger safety concerns at Namma Metro stations.

The third rail, which supplies electricity to Metro trains, poses an additional safety risk to anyone entering the tracks.

Despite several instances of passengers falling onto the tracks and long-standing demands for the installation of platform screen doors (PSDs), none of the existing Namma Metro stations is equipped with them.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.