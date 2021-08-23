Bengaluru Metro expansion: The Centre and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday signed a $500 million loan to expand the metro rail network in Bengaluru with construction of two new metro lines totaling 56 km in length, Finance Ministry informed on Monday.

Signing the loan for Bengaluru Metro, Rajat Kumar Mishra said the new metro lines will further strengthen safe, affordable and green mobility in Bangaluru, having positive impact on enhancing quality of life, sustainable growth in urban habitat and livelihood opportunities.

Takeo Konishi, country Director of ADB’s India Resident Mission, said that the project supports urban transformation of Bengaluru City into a more livable and sustainable city through support to urban public transport and urban development with concepts of transit-oriented development (TOD) and multi-modal integration (MMI).

“The project will bring various benefits including road de-congestion, better urban livability and environmental improvement," he said.

TOD-based urban development model will target realigning growth and increase the city's economic productivity by creating higher density, compact, mixed use, mixed income, safe, and resource-efficient and inclusive neighborhoods, the Finance Minister said in a statement.

The Centre further said that TOD also aimed to raise land values along these corridors, generating capital revenues for the state government to meet the city’s long-term investment needs.

"MMI will aim to provide people-oriented, environment-friendly solutions and a safe, total mobility solution for all Bangalore residents through the seamless integration of different modes of public transport," it said.

The project will construct two new metro lines, mostly elevated, along Outer Ring Road and National Highway 44 between Central Silk Board and Kempegowda International Airport with 30 stations.

This will help decongest traffic in the city area and provide seamless connectivity to the airport. The needs of vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, women, children, and differently abled persons, will be reflected on the metro facilities.

An additional $2 million technical assistance grant from ADB will help the state government formulate urban development plans and their implementing frameworks, focusing on TOD and multimodal integration.

The grant will also be used to strengthen the capacity of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited and other state agencies to implement these initiatives.

