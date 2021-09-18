Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bengaluru Metro extends service timings. Check details

Bengaluru Metro extends service timings. Check details

Services will be available within every 5 minutes and on weekdays in every 10 minutes.
1 min read . 08:43 AM IST Livemint

The service of metro trains was operating from 7 am to 8 pm earlier.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has decided to extend the timings of metro service in the city from September 18, operating between 6 am and 10 pm.

The service of metro trains was operating from 7 am to 8 pm earlier.

The last metro service, leaving from Baiyyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra and Silk Institute terminal stations, will leave at 9.30 pm on all days of the week, said a press release from BMRCL.

The release further stated that during peak hours, services will be available within every 5 minutes and on weekdays in every 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, the frequency of train services between Silk Institute and Kengeri metro stations will be available every 10 minutes on all days.

The press release also said that the frequency of services will be increased or decreased on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays depending upon the patronage.

Commuters have been requested to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, use of masks, maintaining social distance and hand hygiene. 

