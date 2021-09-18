Bengaluru Metro extends service timings. Check details

Bengaluru Metro extends service timings. Check details1 min read . 08:43 AM IST
The service of metro trains was operating from 7 am to 8 pm earlier.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The service of metro trains was operating from 7 am to 8 pm earlier.
The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has decided to extend the timings of metro service in the city from September 18, operating between 6 am and 10 pm.
The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has decided to extend the timings of metro service in the city from September 18, operating between 6 am and 10 pm.
The service of metro trains was operating from 7 am to 8 pm earlier.
The service of metro trains was operating from 7 am to 8 pm earlier.
The last metro service, leaving from Baiyyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra and Silk Institute terminal stations, will leave at 9.30 pm on all days of the week, said a press release from BMRCL.
The last metro service, leaving from Baiyyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra and Silk Institute terminal stations, will leave at 9.30 pm on all days of the week, said a press release from BMRCL.
The release further stated that during peak hours, services will be available within every 5 minutes and on weekdays in every 10 minutes.
The release further stated that during peak hours, services will be available within every 5 minutes and on weekdays in every 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, the frequency of train services between Silk Institute and Kengeri metro stations will be available every 10 minutes on all days.
Meanwhile, the frequency of train services between Silk Institute and Kengeri metro stations will be available every 10 minutes on all days.
The press release also said that the frequency of services will be increased or decreased on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays depending upon the patronage.
The press release also said that the frequency of services will be increased or decreased on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays depending upon the patronage.
Commuters have been requested to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, use of masks, maintaining social distance and hand hygiene.
Commuters have been requested to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, use of masks, maintaining social distance and hand hygiene.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!