The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMRCL) has started operating metro trains between 7 am and 6 pm from today with 50% capacity.

However, trains will continue to operate only during weekdays.

Earlier BMRCL had informed, From 1 July, Namma metro train services will be available from 7 am to 6 pm, with a frequency of 5 mins in peak hours and 15 mins in non-peak hours from Monday to Friday.

BMRCL, which resumed operations last month, used to run metro trains on the Purple and Green lines from 7 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 6 pm at a frequency of five minutes, only on weekdays.

Namma Metro had ceased operations on 28 April when the state government announced a fortnight-long lockdown.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 3,222 new cases, 14,724 discharges and 93 deaths on Tuesday. The state has 85,997 active cases. So far, Karnataka has registered 27,19,479 recoveries and 34,929 deaths.

