Bengaluru Metro fare hike row: FIR against 16 people for protesting against Siddaramaiah govt

Bengaluru Metro fare hike row: Amid an ongoing row over hike in fare of Namma Metro, police have filed FIR against 16 people for protesting againstBangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)and the Karnataka government,reported Times of India.

The protests were held in response to Bangalore Metro’s decision to increase passenger fares by ₹5 to ₹10 for the first time since 2017.

According to the Bengaluru police complaint, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the metro station against the fare revision. They reportedly raised slogans against the metro authority and the state government.

Advertisement

The Cottonpet police have filed a suo motu case against the protesters, citing unauthorized congregation in front of Kempegowda Metro Station on Friday afternoon.

The FIR has been registered under the Karnataka Police Act and multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 189 (unlawful assembly), Section 190 (holding members of an unlawful assembly accountable for collective offenses), and Section 223 (disobedience of public orders).

A week ago, the BMRCL announced a fare hike, citing increased operational costs and the need to repay loans.

Advertisement

It also increased the fare by five per cent during the ‘peak hour’ taking a cue from the ride hailing taxi services.

Calibration of hiked fares in Bengaluru Metro After people vented their anger and gave a representation to the Karnataka government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed the BMRCL Managing Director M Maheshwar Rao to address the anomalies where the prices have doubled in certain sections.

On Thursday, Rao said there is scope for calibration of recently hiked fares.

However, he said there will be no fare revision but only 'calibration,' in effect meaning easing of hike for some stages without disturbing the basic structure of revision.

Advertisement

The calibration proposed by BMRCL without diluting the provisions of the Metro Railways (Operaton and Maintenance) Act will provide relief to the 46 per cent of commuters, Rao said.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was established jointly by the Central and Karnataka governments, with an equal (50-50) partnership.