Bengaluru Metro fare hike: Ticket prices to rise by 50% from February 9 - check latest fares here

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has raised ticket fares for metro services in the city by 50 per cent, from ₹60 to ₹90.

The new fares will come into effect from Sunday, February 9, 2025, according to an official statement released on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

The press release states that the BMRCL has introduced separate tariffs for peak and non-peak hours.

While the minimum fare (0-2 km) remains the same at ₹10, the fare for the second stage (2-4 km) has increased from ₹15 to ₹20. The fare for distances beyond 30 km is ₹90.

Revised metro fares

Fare zone Distance (Kms) Fare (in rupees) F1 0-2 10 F2 2-4 20 F3 4-6 30 F4 6-8 40 F5 8-10 50 F6 10-15 60 F7 15-20 70 F8 20-25 80 F9 25-30 90 F10 >30 90

Regarding the peak hour tariff system, the BMRCL said it would offer an additional five per cent discount on Smart cards (five per cent discount during peak hours and five per cent off during off-peak hours, making it an effective 10 per cent) for travel during off-peak hours based on the time of entry into the Metro system.

The off-peak hours start from 8 am, 12 pm to 4 pm and 9 pm to closing hours on weekdays.

Travellers will also get a 10 per cent discount on Smart cards throughout the day on Sundays and National Holidays, including January 26, August 15, and October 2.

Metro users will be required to maintain a minimum balance of ₹90 on their Smart cards.

Additionally, the foreign tourist fees and group ticket fees have been revised.

The revised foreign tourist fees are:

Validity Revised fare (In rupees) 1 day 300 3 days 600 5 days 800

The revised group ticket fees are: