Bengaluru Metro fare hike: Ticket prices to rise by 50% from February 9 - check latest fares here

Bengaluru Metro has raised ticket fares for metro services in the city by 50 per cent, from 60 to 90. New fares will come into effect from February 9. 

Riya R Alex
Published8 Feb 2025, 06:56 PM IST
Advertisement
Bengaluru Metro fare hike: Ticket prices to rise from February 9(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has raised ticket fares for metro services in the city by 50 per cent, from 60 to 90. 

The new fares will come into effect from Sunday, February 9, 2025, according to an official statement released on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

The press release states that the BMRCL has introduced separate tariffs for peak and non-peak hours.

While the minimum fare (0-2 km) remains the same at 10, the fare for the second stage (2-4 km) has increased from 15 to 20. The fare for distances beyond 30 km is 90.

Advertisement
Also Read | Airport cafe in THIS metro city becomes ‘most affordable’ food outlet; details

Revised metro fares

Fare zoneDistance (Kms)Fare (in rupees)
F10-210
F22-420
F34-630
F46-840
F58-1050
F610-1560
F715-2070
F820-2580
F925-3090
F10>3090
Also Read | Delhi Metro faces backlash for displaying ads featuring rape convict Asaram Bapu

Regarding the peak hour tariff system, the BMRCL said it would offer an additional five per cent discount on Smart cards (five per cent discount during peak hours and five per cent off during off-peak hours, making it an effective 10 per cent) for travel during off-peak hours based on the time of entry into the Metro system.

The off-peak hours start from 8 am, 12 pm to 4 pm and 9 pm to closing hours on weekdays.

Advertisement

Travellers will also get a 10 per cent discount on Smart cards throughout the day on Sundays and National Holidays, including January 26, August 15, and October 2.

Also Read | Netizens object to rape convict Asaram’s posters in Delhi Metro for February 14

Metro users will be required to maintain a minimum balance of 90 on their Smart cards.

Additionally, the foreign tourist fees and group ticket fees have been revised.

The revised foreign tourist fees are:

ValidityRevised fare (In rupees)
1 day300
3 days600
5 days800

The revised group ticket fees are:

Group sizeDiscount (%) on applicable fare for entering the same station and exiting from the same station all togetherFlat fare/person for entering from different stations and exit at the same station or enter from the same stations and exit from different stations (In rupees)
25-9915no discount
100-10002060 
> 10002550
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaBengaluru Metro fare hike: Ticket prices to rise by 50% from February 9 - check latest fares here
First Published:8 Feb 2025, 06:56 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget