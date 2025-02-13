Bengaluru Metro price hike: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday ordered the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to urgently address the ‘abnormal’ metro ticket price surge in certain sectors.

The CM noted the recent Bengaluru metro fare revision has led to anomalies, and ticket prices have more than doubled in some areas.

“The way Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has implemented the Bengaluru Metro fare revision has led to anomalies, with fares more than doubling in certain sections. I have asked the MD of BMRCL to urgently address these issues and reduce fares where increases are abnormal. Commuters' interests must be safeguarded,” read an X post by Karnataka CM on Thursday.

CM Siddaramaiah has also asked the MD of BMRCL to look into the matter and reduce fares between stations were increases are ‘abnormal’.

Bengaluru metro fare hike Mint reported earlier that Bengaluru metro fares were revised on February 9, and ticket prices in the city have increased by 50 per cent, from ₹60 to ₹90.

According to the press release, BMRCL has introduced fresh metro ticket rates for peak and non-peak hours. As per the revision, the minimum fare for the first 2 kilometres remains the same at ₹10. The fare for the second stage, i.e., 2 to 4 km, has been increased from ₹15 to ₹20. For commuters travelling on the Bengaluru metro beyond 30 km, the fare has been increased to ₹90.

New Bengaluru metro rates for peak hours According to BMRCL, Bengaluru metro commuters travelling during peak hours will get a discount on ticket fares. Smart cardholders will get an additional five per cent discount during hours and a 10% discount during non-peak peak hours.