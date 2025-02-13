Bengaluru Metro fares hike: CM Siddaramaiah directs BMRCL to tackle ‘abnormal’ ticket price surge in certain sectors

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has ordered BMRCL to address the significant ticket price increases in Bengaluru Metro, which more than doubled in some areas. He emphasised the need to protect commuters' interests and sought a reduction in abnormal fare hikes.

Karnataka CM has expressed concern over Bengaluru metro ticket price hike(HT_PRINT)

Bengaluru Metro price hike: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday ordered the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to urgently address the ‘abnormal’ metro ticket price surge in certain sectors.

The CM noted the recent Bengaluru metro fare revision has led to anomalies, and ticket prices have more than doubled in some areas.

“The way Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has implemented the Bengaluru Metro fare revision has led to anomalies, with fares more than doubling in certain sections. I have asked the MD of BMRCL to urgently address these issues and reduce fares where increases are abnormal. Commuters' interests must be safeguarded,” read an X post by Karnataka CM on Thursday.

CM Siddaramaiah has also asked the MD of BMRCL to look into the matter and reduce fares between stations were increases are ‘abnormal’.

Bengaluru metro fare hike

Mint reported earlier that Bengaluru metro fares were revised on February 9, and ticket prices in the city have increased by 50 per cent, from 60 to 90.

According to the press release, BMRCL has introduced fresh metro ticket rates for peak and non-peak hours. As per the revision, the minimum fare for the first 2 kilometres remains the same at 10. The fare for the second stage, i.e., 2 to 4 km, has been increased from 15 to 20. For commuters travelling on the Bengaluru metro beyond 30 km, the fare has been increased to 90.

New Bengaluru metro rates for peak hours

According to BMRCL, Bengaluru metro commuters travelling during peak hours will get a discount on ticket fares. Smart cardholders will get an additional five per cent discount during hours and a 10% discount during non-peak peak hours.

On weekdays, the off-peak hours are before 8 am, 12 pm to 4 pm, and 9 pm to closing hours. Bengaluru metro smart card travellers will get a 10% discount on travel on Sundays and National Holidays, including January 26, and August 15.

