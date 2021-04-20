OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bengaluru Metro: Govt approves 58-km phase 2 project, to cost 14,788 crore

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday informed that the Central government has approved phase 2 of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, in what could turn into a major relief to the traffic woes of Bengaluru.

The project entails Phase 2A from Central Silk Board Junction to K.R. Puram and Phase 2B from K.R. Puram to Airport via Hebbal Junction of total length 58 km. The total completion cost of the project is 14,788 crore.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Implementation of the project will provide the much needed additional public transport infrastructure to Bangalore," an official statement said.

The project will streamline the urban transportation system in Bengaluru, which is stressed due to intensive developments, increase in the number of private vehicles and heavy construction in the city putting stress on travel infrastructure and industrial activities and to provide the people a safe, secure, reliable and comfortable public transport.

The project involves integration with other urban transport system in an efficient and effective manner which is possible only by adopting innovative methods of designing, technology and institutional management.

Earlier in January, the six-km long Southern Extension line under phase-2 of Namma Metro was flagged off.

The line, from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute Metro stations, was inaugurated by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (I/C) Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The phase-2 covers a route length of 74 km with 62 stations and consists of extensions to both Purple and Green lines of phase-1 in all the four directions. The project is being implemented at a cost of 30,695 crores.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Arvind Kejriwal government is looking to increase the number of hospital beds due to the exponential rise in casesPremium Premium

Delhi hospitals left with 2,462 vacant beds, says health minister Satyendra Jain

2 min read . 04:02 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)Premium Premium

Rahul Gandhi tests positive for covid-19

1 min read . 03:50 PM IST
Migrants arriving from Maharashtra wait in a queue covid test at Hatia Railway Station in RanchiPremium Premium

Jharkhand announces 8-day lockdown amid rising covid cases. Details here

1 min read . 04:04 PM IST
Britain's full departure from the European Union on Dec. 31 means it no longer has to comply with the bloc's financial rulesPremium Premium

UK to review bank rules as London looks for post-Brexit boost

2 min read . 03:28 PM IST

The extension has five new stations beyond Yelachenahalli Metro Station on the current operational line -- Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute. The metro corridor along the Kanakapura Road is set to connect residents with Majestic, Yeshwanthpur, Vijayanagar, MG Road and Baiyappanahalli, among other places.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout