Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday informed that the Central government has approved phase 2 of Bangalore Metro Rail Project, in what could turn into a major relief to the traffic woes of Bengaluru.

The project entails Phase 2A from Central Silk Board Junction to K.R. Puram and Phase 2B from K.R. Puram to Airport via Hebbal Junction of total length 58 km. The total completion cost of the project is ₹14,788 crore.

"Implementation of the project will provide the much needed additional public transport infrastructure to Bangalore," an official statement said.

The project will streamline the urban transportation system in Bengaluru, which is stressed due to intensive developments, increase in the number of private vehicles and heavy construction in the city putting stress on travel infrastructure and industrial activities and to provide the people a safe, secure, reliable and comfortable public transport.

The project involves integration with other urban transport system in an efficient and effective manner which is possible only by adopting innovative methods of designing, technology and institutional management.

Earlier in January, the six-km long Southern Extension line under phase-2 of Namma Metro was flagged off.

The line, from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute Metro stations, was inaugurated by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (I/C) Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The phase-2 covers a route length of 74 km with 62 stations and consists of extensions to both Purple and Green lines of phase-1 in all the four directions. The project is being implemented at a cost of ₹30,695 crores.

The extension has five new stations beyond Yelachenahalli Metro Station on the current operational line -- Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajarahalli, Thalaghattapura and Silk Institute. The metro corridor along the Kanakapura Road is set to connect residents with Majestic, Yeshwanthpur, Vijayanagar, MG Road and Baiyappanahalli, among other places.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.