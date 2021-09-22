Karnataka chief minister Basavaraja Bommai has directed Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) officials to complete Metro Phase 2 works by 2024 instead of 2025, the state government said on Wednesday, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, last month, a new 7.5 kilometres long metro line was inaugurated in Bengaluru. The new purple metro line runs between Nayanda Halli to Kengeri metro stations. The construction of this section was started in February 2016 and got operationalised in August 2021.

The metro line was inaugarated by Bommai along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Revenue Minister R Ashok, South Bengaluru MP Tejaswi Surya and Minister for Housing V Somanna.

According to BMRC, a further extension from Kengeri to Challaghatta metro (2km) is scheduled for completion by March 2022, with the commissioning of this section, Bengaluru will have 56 km of Metro with 51 Stations.

