Home >News >India >Bengaluru: Namma metro's Mysuru Road-Kengeri line to start from July. Details here

Bengaluru: Namma metro's Mysuru Road-Kengeri line to start from July. Details here

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa travels in Namma Metro during the extension of a new route from Vidhana Soudha Metro Station to Kengeri Metro Station on Mysore Road, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 09:29 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'The Reach-2 Extension Line under Phase-2 of the project on Mysuru Road up to Kengeri is almost completed and it will open for passengers from July,' CM BS Yediyurappa said

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that the metro train services from Nayandahalli junction to Kengeri would open to the public from July this year.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Metro Rail operations on the stretch, CM Yediyurappa said, "The Reach-2 Extension Line under Phase-2 of the project on Mysuru Road up to Kengeri is almost completed and it will open for passengers from July."

Stating that the extension of the railway network would help people connect and travel faster, CM Yediyurappa informed that this is an extension to the operational East-West Corridor on the Purple Line of length 18.1 km.

The estimated cost of this extension is 1,560 crore and the land cost is 360 crore, the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

Metro Rail officials said the Elevated Section has six stations-- Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri.

The maximum fare for travelling from Byappanahalli to Kengeri would be 56 and Kengeri to Silk Institute, which is the longest stretch, 60, the Metro Rail officials added.

