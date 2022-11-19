Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Bengaluru Metro on track to complete 175-km rail project

Bengaluru Metro on track to complete 175-km rail project

2 min read . 08:22 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
According to BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez, urban India was the most underserved region until the 1990s.. Photo: Mint

BMRC MD Anjum Parwez has said, as part of the second and third phase of the project, Bengaluru will have 314 km of metro rail connectivity by 2041.

The 175-km metro rail project in Bengaluru was on schedule to be finished by June 2025, Anjum Parwez, the managing director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC), stated on November 18 that

According to Parwez, urban India was the most underserved region until the 1990s because urban design was out of step with connection or transportation difficulties. He claimed that moving individuals from individualised transportation modes into multi-modal transportation systems and onto public transportation was the biggest problem in urban mobility.

Addressing a session on the Future of Mobility at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 (BTS 2022) on Friday, Parwez said as part of the second and third phase of the project, Bengaluru will have 314 km of metro rail connectivity by 2041. He said construction of metro lines was progressing well on the airport side.

According to Parwez, BMRCL receives a lot of support from mobility start-ups to guarantee that commuters have last-mile connectivity. He claimed that in order to get people to the nodal point and on their way to work, the Corporation is collaborating with mobility service providers.

In order to make it easier for passengers to board and exit both forms of transportation, he said the corporation was in discussions with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) about installing bus stops at metro stations. Although the Karnataka government had put a stop to their operations, he suggested bike taxis and carpooling should be encouraged.

BMRCL, according to Anjum Parwez, is developing a transit-oriented community where commuters reside close to the stations and their places of employment. Additionally, he stated that BMRCL plans to combine all aggregators by releasing a commuter mobility card.

Anjum Parwez said, recently, Namma Metro introduced digital payment options, such as QR code scanning and unified payments interface (UPI)-based payment options, which have been well received by commuters. He added that since there is no longer a need to wait in lines to purchase tickets or cards, there is no waiting time for passengers who are in a rush.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
