Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse: Case against NCC, 7 officials
- Tejaswini (30) and Vihan died after a structure at 'Namma Metro' construction site fell on them at Nagawara on the ring road on Tuesday morning
A case has been registered against Nagarjuna Construction company (NCC), five of its officials and two of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in connection with the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar.
Tejaswini (30) and Vihan died after a structure at 'Namma Metro' construction site fell on them at Nagawara on the ring road on Tuesday morning.
Namma Metro and the Karnataka government announced compensation of ₹20 lakh each to the affected family. Addressing reporters in Dharwad, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured an inquiry into the incident and announced compensation to the bereaved. "I just got to know about it, we will get it investigated... we will ascertain the reason for the collapse of the pillar and provide compensation," he said.
He called the incident "unfortunate" and said inquiry will be done and case will be registered against those responsible.
