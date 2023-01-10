Bengaluru metro pillar collapse: Husband recounts horror that killed his wife, son2 min read . 08:50 PM IST
- I was about to drop them off en route to my office when in matter of fraction incident happened. I've lost everything: Lohith Kumar said
Bengaluru Pillar collapse incident: A shocking incident on Tuesday 10 January, saw the death of a twenty eight year old Tejaswini and her two and a half year old son Vihaan when an under construction pillar of the Namma Metro work caved in at Nagavara in Bengaluru.
The mother-son duo was travelling with Tejaswini's husband Lohith Kumar on a motobie when the incident took place. Lohith was riding a two-wheeler to drop his children at a nursery school and his wife at her office this morning when the tragedy struck.
“My wife and children were travelling with me on bike. I was about to drop them off en route to my office when in matter of fraction incident happened. I've lost everything. Safety should be ensured so that such incidents don't occur again," news agency ANI quoted Lohith Kumar.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday late evening announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the family.
Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has issued notices to the contractors and engineers concerned in connection with the collapse of an under-construction metro pillar in Bengaluru, and said that an internal technical team would investigate the matter.
Vijay Kumar had no inkling that the traffic jam he was caught in on the Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout here would eventually lead to the spot where two of his family members met with death.
A steel rod centering of the Metro Rail collapsed, killing Vijay Kumar’s daughter-in-law Tejaswini (28) and two-and-a-half year old grandson Vihaan, and injuring his son Lohith Kumar and his granddaughter on Tuesday.
“I was not aware that the pillar has collapsed. I thought it was natural to often get stuck in traffic congestion, but not the pillar that felled my grandson and my daughter-in-law," Kumar told reporters.
He said his son had been calling him to say something, and that he took the service road to reach the spot via Nagawara Road. The injured were rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared mother-son dead. “I am in deep sorrow. This has caused me unbearable loss," Kumar said.
He said safety precautions were given a go-by as there was no reinforcement provided to the iron rod casing of the pillar. “When the Metro Rail work is on, no one should be allowed to venture at least 30 metres close to the pillar, but vehicles ply within 5 and 10 feet, which only shows how unscientific the safety measures have been in place," Kumar alleged.
