 Bengaluru Metro Purple Line disrupted: Will take time to normalise services, says BMRC | Mint
Bengaluru Metro Purple Line disrupted: Will take time to normalise services, says BMRC

 Livemint

The disruption occurred during the early morning commute between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya stations, forcing trains to operate at reduced speeds and causing delays along the line

BMRC apologised on its Twitter and said it will take time for services to normalise (Photo: Hindustan Times)Premium
BMRC apologised on its Twitter and said it will take time for services to normalise (Photo: Hindustan Times)

Metro train services on Bangalore's Purple Line came to a standstill for several hours on February 20 due to a technical snag, several users said on social media.

The disruption occurred during the early morning commute between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya stations, forcing trains to operate at reduced speeds and causing delays along the line, as per an Economic Times report. Passengers experienced significant crowds at stations, particularly at Majestic.

In a statement, BL Yashavanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer at BMRCL told the paper that three short-loop trains have been deployed between Majestic and Baiyappanahalli to ease congestion.

Although the problem was resolved by 9:20 am, train schedules remained disrupted, taking an additional thirty minutes to stabilise. Chavan assured commuters, saying, "We are making efforts to resume normal frequency as soon as possible."

Authorities told the paper that teams are dispatched to address technical problems, and are working diligently to restore services. Meanwhile, passengers have been advised to anticipate delays and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

On social media site X, BMRC apologised for the situation, "Trains in purple line is running at slow speed between Baiyappanahalli to Garudacharpalya due to a technical snag. There will be disruptions in the train schedules. Teams are working to solve this earliest. Inconvenience is regretted. The operations team are doing short loop services to reduce the inconveniences of our commuters at large. Seeking kind cooperation."

Published: 20 Feb 2024, 11:44 AM IST
