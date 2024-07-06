Bengaluru metro tweaks Purple Line timings to curb peak hour rush; details here

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced additional train services on the Purple Line, yesterday. The six new trains will start operating from today. Out of the 15 trains, ten will run to Pattanduru Agrahara(ITPL), four to Whitefield, and one will run to Baiyapanhalli station.

As per the official release on Friday, the metro operator has announced increased services from Majestic station in Bangalore, boosting the number of trains from 9 to 15. This expansion aims to enhance commuter convenience, especially during peak rush hours, ensuring a smoother and more comfortable travel experience.

Moreover, BMRCL announces the extension of 6 out of 14 trains terminating at Garudacharpalya to Pattanduru Agrahara (ITPL/Whitefield). This enhancement will enable seamless connections for passengers heading east, ensuring minimal wait times of just three and a half minutes at Garudacharpalya.

A Media Release regarding the change of Time Table on the Purple Line from tommorow i.e. 06.07.2024. Public are requested to note the change and utilize the services accordingly. pic.twitter.com/ccTyjxKlrt — ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@OfficialBMRCL) July 5, 2024

New trains on the purple line have also caused a change in the earlier schedule of the trains, the release stated.

“Accordingly, during morning hours trains will originate from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station-Majestic at 8.48, 8.58, 9.08, 9.18, 9.29, 9.39, 9.50, 10.00, 10.11, 10.21, 10.39, 10.50,11.00, 11.11, 11.22 a.m. towards the east. In addition, there will be regular passing trains too, at 3.3-minute headway at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station- Majestic up to 10.25 a.m.,” read the release.

The schedule of the green lines, however, remains unchanged, said BMRCL.