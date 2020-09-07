The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd resumed its services today after remaining suspended for almost 6 months in view of coronavirus-induced-lockdown across the nation. The first run started on the Purple Line. In the Purple Line, the trains will run for six hours till September 10 only during the peak hours. three hours in the morning from 8 am to 11 am and 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Bengaluru Metro resumes service with Purple Line as part of Unlock 4.0.



Trains will operate between 8-11 am and 4:30-7:30 pm with a frequency of five minutes pic.twitter.com/4jc4ihwnqi — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020

Here are guidelines for Bengaluru Metro which started operating in a graded manner under Unlock-4 from today 7 am:

1) Bengaluru Metro trains on Green Line will operate from September 9.

2) In the Green Line, the trains will operate for two days only during peak hours, three hours in the morning and three in the evening.

3) From September 11 onwards, the trains will ply on both the lines -Green Line and Purple Line - from 7 am to 9 pm.

4) The number of commuters allowed in each train is limited to 400 passengers to ensure social distancing norms.

5) Commuters have to maintain a social distancing of 2 meters.

6) Alternate seats being kept vacant in view of the COVID-19 scenario.

7) According to BMRCL, the waiting time in each station will be 60 seconds so that passengers shall maintain social distancing while boarding and deboarding.

8) At the Kempe Gowda interchange station, the waiting time will be 75 seconds.

9) Gates will not be opened in stations coming under the containment zones.

10) The Metro Rail has also made it clear that all passengers will have to use smart cards as token tickets will not be sold. No card recharge will be done at the stations.

Metro trains restarted in Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh from today. Maharashtra will not be resuming metro operation this month. Only asymptomatic people are allowed to board trains.

