Karnataka: Metro services between Vijayanagar and Mysuru road stations will remain closed on 11th and 12th August, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) on informed on Saturday. The services between the two stations will remain suspended in view of commissioning of the Western extension of Purple line from Mysuru Road to Kengeri Metro Station.

"In order to facilitate statutory requirements for commissioning of the Western extension of the Purple Line from Mysuru Road to Kengeri Metro Station, train Service between Vijayanagar and Mysuru road stations of Purple Line will be closed for two days on 11th and 12th August, 2021," the metro said.

Consequently, metro train services will be available only between Baiyappanahalli and Vijayanagar metro stations from 7 am to 8 pm on these two days. Normal train service on the Purple Line from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru road will resume on the morning of 13th August, 2021 from 7 am.

However, there will be no change in the train services between Nagasandra and Silk Institute metro stations and trains will run as per schedule on the Green Line, the Namma metro said.

