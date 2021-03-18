Bengaluru metro trains between Majestic, Mysuru Road to be suspended for 8 days

Bengaluru metro services between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic and Mysuru Road on Purple Line will be partially suspended from 21 March to 28 March

Bengaluru: Bengaluru metro services between Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic and Mysuru Road on Purple Line will be partially suspended for eight days from 21 March to 28 March. However, there will be no such disruption in the rest of the Purple Line, between Majestic and Baiyyappanahalli.

The metro Services on the purple line will be available only between Baiyappanahalli and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic from 21 March to 28 March. Whereas the normal metro train services in the Purple Line will resume from 7 am on 29 March.

However, the services on the Green Line, between Nagasandra and Silk Institute stations, will run as per schedule.

