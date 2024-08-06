Bengaluru metro update: New trains on Green line for THESE stations in Bangalore; trial run today

Bangalore: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has announced new trains on the Green Line extension, which are expected to be fully operational around next month.

Bangalore: Namma Metro is scheduled to start a trial run on the Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madavara today,August 6,  a senior Bangalore Metro Corporation official said. The line would be fully operational for passengers from September-end or the first week of October.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the new line which cost 298 crore, spans 3.7 kilometres. The route will have stations at Manjunath Nagar, Chikkabidarakallu (earlier Jindal Nagar) and Madavara (BIEC).

Cleaning work, along with several tests are currently underway, with Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety planning to inspect the network around September, TNIE reported.

“We have taken up deep cleaning work. Various tests are being done. The trial run will be held for a month. We are planning to invite the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety for an inspection by the second week of September," said the managing director of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited(BMRCL).

Longer wait time between two trains

As the ongoing project is an extension line, and trains running on the Green Line will be used, the headway between trains will be longer, said the MD, accoridng to TNIE. This means that passengers will have to wait longer for their next train.

Residents of Nelamangala, Makali and Madanayakanahalli and those entering the city from Tumakuru can avail the metro services at Madavara. The new route will also be useful for those visiting the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre near Nagasandra .

August 2019 deadline

The TNIE report further mentioned that the extension project's deadline was August 2019. It was, however, delayed, owing to several occasions,including the delay in completion of work on the station at Madavara.

Speaker of the Lower House of Japan, Nukaga Fukushiro will take a short ride on Bengaluru Metro from MG Road to Vidhana Soudha at 12.40 pm, on Wednesday, said an official, reported TNIE.

