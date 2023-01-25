Bengaluru Metro update: Services to remain suspended on Purple Line for 4 days. Details here2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:20 AM IST
- The metro services will remain suspended between Mysore Road and Kengeri metro stations on Purple Line in connection with the commissioning works of the extension line beyond Kengeri to Challaghatta, BMRCL
The metro rail services in Bengaluru will remain suspended on certain routes announced by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL). The metro services will remain suspended between Mysore Road and Kengeri metro stations on Purple Line in connection with the commissioning works of the extension line beyond Kengeri to Challaghatta. The metro train services between Mysuru Road and Kengeri stations on the Purple Line will be closed for 4 days from 27 to 30 January(both days inclusive).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×