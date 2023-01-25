The metro rail services in Bengaluru will remain suspended on certain routes announced by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL). The metro services will remain suspended between Mysore Road and Kengeri metro stations on Purple Line in connection with the commissioning works of the extension line beyond Kengeri to Challaghatta. The metro train services between Mysuru Road and Kengeri stations on the Purple Line will be closed for 4 days from 27 to 30 January(both days inclusive).

"Consequently, metro train services will be available only between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road Metro stations on these days. Normal services on the Purple Line upto Kengeri will resume on the morning of 31 January 2023 at 5.00 am. However, on the Green Line, there will be no change in the train services between Nagasandra and Silk Institute Metro Stations and trains will run as per schedule," BMRCL said in a statement

“The inconvenience caused to the public is regretted and commuters are requested to co-operate to enable the speeding up of the commissioning works of the extension line beyond Kangari," the statement further added.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru metro rail project is on track to complete 175 km of commute in the city by June 2025, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) Managing Director Anjum Parwez earlier said during an interaction last year.

Parwez said as part of the second and third phases of the project, Bengaluru will have 314 km of metro rail connectivity by 2041. He said construction of metro lines was progressing well on the airport side.

He said the biggest challenge in urban mobility is the integration of multi-modal transport systems and moving people to get into public transport from personalised transport modes.

Urban India was the most neglected area until the 1990s as urban planning was not in sync with connectivity or mobility issues, according to Parwez.

He said BMRCL was working on a transit-oriented development where the commuters live close to the stations and to the workplace. Besides, he said BMRCL also intends to integrate all aggregators by bringing out a mobility card for commuters.

He said the corporation was in talks with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to have bus stops at metro stations to help commuters hop on and hop off both modes of transport.

He said bike taxis and car-pooling should be encouraged although the government of Karnataka had put brakes on their operations.

The BMRCL is also working on introducing shopping options for commuters inside and outside the metro stations. He said the BMRCL plans to sell office space in metro stations and provide end-to-end solutions to all stakeholders.

*With inputs from agencies