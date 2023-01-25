"Consequently, metro train services will be available only between Baiyappanahalli and Mysuru Road Metro stations on these days. Normal services on the Purple Line upto Kengeri will resume on the morning of 31 January 2023 at 5.00 am. However, on the Green Line, there will be no change in the train services between Nagasandra and Silk Institute Metro Stations and trains will run as per schedule," BMRCL said in a statement