Bengaluru Metro: Work on Yellow Line nearly complete but services won't start any time soon, here's why
A prototype train for the Yellow Line is expected to arrive from China on Thursday, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), as per the report.
Southern parts of Bengaluru and Electronics City may have to wait a little longer than February 2024 to get metro connectivity. The areas will only get connecivity after General Elections, according to a report by Deccan Herald.
