Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line also known as the Whitefield-Challaghatta Metro corridor opened for public today i.e. on 9 October. The 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura and 2.05-km Kengeri-Challaghatta sections was opened to the public. These stretches are part of the Purple Line, which will stretch from Whitefield in the east to Challaghatta in the west and span 42.85 km. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Metro rail services in these two stretches were a long pending demand of the commuters who had run several online campaigns.

Timings: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said services will start at 5 am from all the terminal stations. The last train from Whitefield (Kadugodi) will depart at 10.45 pm while from the rest of the terminal stations at 11.05 pm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Travel time and Frequency: The metro journey from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Challaghatta will take about 82 minutes and will cover 37 metro stations. According to BMRCL, the operational headway on East-West Corridor will be from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Patandur Agrahara (10 minutes), Patandur Agrahara to Mysore Road (5 minutes), Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station - Majestic to MG Road (3 minutes) during morning peak hours, Mysore Road to Challaghatta (10 minutes). As per the Deccan Herald Report, during the non-peak hours, the train will run at a frequency of 8-10 minutes while during early morning, the train will run at a frequency of 15 minutes.

Fare: The metro train journey from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Challaghatta will cost somewhere between ₹57- ₹60, media reports states.

In a statement, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said, "BMRCL wishes to inform the public regarding the opening of passenger services on the two sections between Krishnarajapura and Baiyappanahalli, a distance of 2.10 km with one station in between at Benniganahalli and the other beyond Kengeri to Challaghatta a distance of 2.05 km with effect from October 9." The operational network of BMRCL will increase from 69.66 km to 73.81 km with 66 metro stations, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

