Bengaluru metro updates: The purple line of the Bengaluru metro is reportedly going to get fully operational on 15 September. MoneyControl news reported that the two stretches on the purple line, Kengeri – Challaghatta and KR Puram – Baiyappanahalli will become operational after 15 September for the public. With the completion of work, the purple line will connect east Bengaluru to most parts of the city.

According to the report, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has requested the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to inspect the two pending stretches as early as possible.

BMRCL MD Anjum Parwej said that the CMRS has asked them for a few clarifications and they will submit it on 7 September.

"We are expecting that the inspection and other minor pending works will be finished by September 15 and we will inaugurate both stretches after that," Pawrwej told Money Control.

Parwej stated, "We have been asked for certain clarifications by the CMRS, which we will submit on September 7. We have requested them to expedite the inspection of the Byappanahalli-KR Pura (2.1km) and Kengeri-Challaghatta (2 km) Metro sections. We are hopeful that all pending work, in conjunction with the CMRS inspection, will be completed by September 15."

Once inaugurated, the Purple Line is expected to enhance the public transport system as Whitefield has numerous tech parks, and several employees work there.

Earlier, the BJP-led government had launched the Whitefield-KR Puram line and faced criticism for failing to complete the project on time. At that time, the BMRCL said they had to install an open web grinder above Bennganahalli railway station, which needed approval from Indian Railways.

In the meantime, all construction work at Benniganahalli, the only metro station located between Baiyappanahalli and KR Pura, has been completed.

About Bengaluru Metro purple line:

The currently operational section of the Purple Line is Byappanahalli to Kengeri and Whitefield (Kadugodi) to KR Pura. It covers a distance of 39.4 km. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Whitefield-Krishnarajapura Metro section (13.7 km) on 25 March this year.

However, the completion of the missing link between KR Pura and Byappanahalli will significantly simplify commuting for many passengers, particularly tech professionals travelling to areas such as Mahadevapura, ITPB, and Kadugodi.