Bengaluru Metro's purple line to be fully operational on 15 September: Report1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST
Bengaluru metro updates: The purple line of the Bengaluru metro is reportedly going to get fully operational on 15 September. MoneyControl news reported that the two stretches on the purple line, Kengeri – Challaghatta and KR Puram – Baiyappanahalli will become operational after 15 September for the public. With the completion of work, the purple line will connect east Bengaluru to most parts of the city.