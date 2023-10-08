Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line to become operational from 9 October. Details here
The 2.1-km Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura and 2.05-km Kengeri-Challaghatta sections will open to the public from 5 am. They are part of the Purple Line, which will stretch from Whitefield in the east to Challaghatta in the west and span 42.85 km
Bengaluru residents are about to be gifted time, saved from relentless road traffic, as Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line also known as the Whitefield-Challaghatta Metro corridor will be fully operational from Monday, 9 October. It is not unknown that residents of Whitefield face the brunt of rejection and heavy time taking commute travelling to Bengaluru to work.