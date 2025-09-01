Bengaluru midnight horror: Intruder breaks into women’s PG, sexually assaults 23-year-old, flees with cash

In a disturbing incident, 23-year-old woman staying in a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru's Gangotri Circle area was first sexually assaulted by unidentified intruder and then he fled after looting cash.

According to the authorities, the intrusion took place in the early hours of August 29 at the Laxmana Durga Ladies PG accommodation located in BTM 1st Stage.

The police said, as reported by Deccan Herald, a man wearing mask first locked all the rooms on the floor from outside before entering one of them.

Initially, she thought it was her roommate returning late from work, so she did not react immediately, the woman said and added then, suddenly she felt that someone was trying to touch her inappropriately. As she woke up, she found the intruder there.

When she tried to resist, he threatened her with a knife, attacked her with his nails leaving scratches on her legs, and physically assaulted her twice before she could get out of the bed.

He then took ₹2,500 cash from her cupboard and fled.

CCTV footage reveal that the woman followed him down the stairs while he was fleeing. The intruder came back and assualted her again.

The man entered the hostel unnoticed around 3 am on Friday.

The PG owner, however, claimed the incident happened at the entrance and not in her room and further noted that he could not prevent such incidents if outsiders forced their way in, a Times of India report said.

Following the incident, the woman filed a complaint with Suddaguntepalya police station. The police registered a case for trespassing, sexual harassment, assault, and theft; currently a probe is on.

The woman have been living in the hostel for past two months. There are two other girls who stay in the PG and both were sleeping when the incident took palce.

