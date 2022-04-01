Bengaluru municipal body mandates in-house waste processing for bulk generators

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The municipal body's order stated that all bulk waste generators must ensure segregation of solid waste within their premises as specified in Bye-laws.
Bengaluru's municipal body has mandated bulk waste generators to ensure segregation of municipal solid waste at source within their premises and facilitate collection, processing and disposal of segregated solid waste.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has estimated that around 1,500 tonnes per day of bulk waste is generated through generators.
"The biodegradable waste must also be processed, treated and disposed off through composting or bio-methanation within the premises itself, to the extent of the space available," it said.
If there is a failure to follow the rules in the order, the bulk generators will be penalised.
If bulk waste generators do not have the space to process waste on-site, the BBMP order states that they can obtain a service of an authorised waste processor for collection, processing and disposal of such waste at their own expense.
These authorised waste processors will then need to submit their charges, which will be assessed by BBMP on whether or not they are fair and reasonable. The service providers will need to register with the BBMP and acquire a grant from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) before they can begin their operations.
The service providers will also be responsible to maintain records tracking the transfer of waste from the collection points to the processing units. They can also file returns to the BBMP periodically depending on their services, the amount of waste collected and their charges regarding the same.
