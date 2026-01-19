Bengaluru municipal election to be held using ballot papers after Karnataka cabinet recommendation

Marking a major shift from the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the Karnataka State Election Commission announced on Monday, January 19, that ballot papers will be used in the Bengaluru municipal corporation election.

The move came months after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led state cabinet recommended using ballot papers instead of EVMs in the Bengaluru municipal election. The major shift also comes as Congress party pitches for move to ballot papers, alleging manipulation of the voting machines.

Karnataka State Election Commissioner (SEC) GS Sangreshi said, “There may be many reasons. Once the state election takes a stand by consulting all the stakeholders in the matter. We have taken a decision.” Sangreshi said the decision to use ballot papers was taken in compliance with all legal provisions.

Defending the state election commission's move to switch to ballot papers in the Bengaluru municipal corporation election, the state election commissioner said that ballot papers are not prohibited. Also Read | Bengaluru undergoes MAJOR civic revamp, to get 5 new corporations — All you need to know

The last elections to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were held in 2015. The tenure of the earlier elected body for BBMP expired on September 10, 2020, and since then a government-appointed administrator was taking care of its day-to-day affairs.

When are BBMP elections? Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the Karnataka government and the state election body to hold the long-pending polls for Bengaluru local body by June 30.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice JK Maheshwari, which fixed the schedule for the poll process, said that the final ward-wise reservation list shall be published by the state government by February 20, and made it clear that no further extension shall be granted.

The order was passed on a plea of the Karnataka government which has challenged the high court's December 2020 order that directed the State Election Commission to hold BBMP elections expeditiously after finalising the electoral rolls. Also Read | Top 10 richest municipal bodies in India: BMC leads the list with ₹74,000-Crore budget

The top court is monitoring the compliance of its earlier orders regarding polls to the BBMP and the newly created municipal corporations within the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA).

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Karnataka government, submitted that the exercise of finalising and notifying ward-wise reservations is underway and will be done within a month.

The bench took the statement on record and fixed February 20 as the final deadline for publication of the list of reservations.

