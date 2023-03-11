Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Check route map, travel time, other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Sunday where he will dedicate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth around ₹16,000 crore.
The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. The project involves six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275.
Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: What you need to know
The construction of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which encompasses a portion of NH-275, also entails the development of four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.
It will enhance connectivity between the two important cities and provide an impetus to tourism and economy in the region.
The Bengaluru - Nidaghatta - Mysuru section of NH-275 is a 10-Lane, 117 km long stretch in the State of Karnataka. It is being developed at a cost of ₹ 8,350 crore.
Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Khushalnagar 4 lane highway. Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around ₹4130 crores. The project will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister will dedicate the electrification of Hosapete - Hubballi - Tinaighat section and the upgradation of Hosapete station, for boosting connectivity in the region. Developed at a cost of over ₹530 crores, the electrification project establishes seamless train operation on electric traction. The redeveloped Hosapete station will provide convenient and modern facilities to travellers. It has been designed to resemble the Hampi monuments.
Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects of Hubballi-Dharwad smart city. The total estimated cost of these projects is about Rs. 520 crores. These efforts will enhance the quality of life by creating hygienic, safe and functional public spaces and transform the town into a futuristic urban centre.
