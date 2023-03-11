Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Check route map, travel time, other details

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Mysuru-Khushalnagar 4 lane highway. Spread over 92 Km, the project will be developed at a cost of around ₹4130 crores. The project will play a key role in boosting connectivity of Kushalnagar with Bengaluru and will help halve the travel time from about 5 to only 2.5 hours."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}