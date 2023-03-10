Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory: PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 02:11 PM IST
Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project aims to improve accessibility to regions such as Shrirangpatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala, thereby bolstering their tourism potential.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway as an important connectivity project that will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory.
