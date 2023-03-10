New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway as an important connectivity project that will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory.

PM Modi will inaugurate the expressway project on 12 March.

The 118-km expressway, built at the cost of ₹8,408 crore, will reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from 3.5 hours to around 1.5 hours.

The prime minister was responding to a tweet thread by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari wherein the minister informed that the construction of Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project aims to improve accessibility to regions such as Shrirangpatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala, thereby bolstering their tourism potential.

The minister said the project encompasses a portion of NH-275, entails the development of four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.

“Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has resulted in all round development in the region through backward and forward integration. Thanks to PM @narendramodi Ji & Union Roads & Transport Minister @nitin_gadkari Ji for world class infrastructure in state," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also tweeted.

The expressway has been constructed as a six-lane stretch, along with two-lane service roads on either side of the expressway, making it a 10-lane corridor.

The high-speed corridor is built in two separate phases, measuring 61 km between Nidaghatta and Mysore and 58 km between Bengaluru and Nidaghatta. The highway has elevated corridors that are 8 km long, 42 small bridges, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, four Road-Over-Bridges (ROBs), and five bypasses.