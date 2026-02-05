Bengaluru: Namma Metro fares to rise from next week, maximum ticket price now ₹95 — check latest prices

Commuting on Namma Metro, already among the most expensive metro rail systems in India, is set to become slightly more expensive from February 9 (Monday). The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a 5 per cent fare increase, barely a year after fares were raised by as much as 71 per cent.

How much will commuters have to pay now? Under the revised fare structure, ticket prices will rise by ₹1 to ₹5 across all 10 fare slabs. The minimum fare has been increased from ₹10 to ₹11, while the maximum fare now stands at ₹95, up from ₹90.

Advertisement

The hike applies across Namma Metro’s 96 km operational network.

In a press release, BMRCL said the decision followed the recommendations of the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC).

“In keeping with the recommendations of the FFC, which are binding on BMRCL, it is hereby notified that an annual automatic fare revision will be implemented with effect from February 9, 2026, on the expiry of 1 year from the date of implementation of the FFC’s recommended fares by BMRCL (February 9, 2025).

The marginal increase ranges from a minimum of ₹1 to a maximum of ₹5 across 10 fare zones on its entire network of 96.10 km,” the release stated.

Why was the hike capped at 5 per cent? According to BMRCL, audited financial data showed a 10.20 per cent increase in costs when comparing figures from 2024–25 (as of March 31, 2025) with the base data from 2023–24 (as of March 31, 2024).

Advertisement

Despite this, the fare increase was limited to 5 per cent, in accordance with the FFC’s guidelines.

Also Read | Bengaluru commuters alert! Namma Metro fares to increase from February 2026

BMRCL confirmed that existing fare concessions will remain unchanged. Smart card and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) users will continue to receive a 5 per cent discount during peak hours and a 10 per cent discount during non-peak hours.

However, the revised fares will apply to tourist cards and group tickets.

Explaining the rationale, the corporation said: “BMRCL emphasises that this small annual revision is intended to ensure financial sustainability and service reliability, while avoiding the need for large and sudden fare increases in the future. This approach allows fares to move gradually in line with inflation and operating costs, thereby protecting commuters from sharp, infrequent hikes,” the release stated.

Advertisement

What are the revised metro fares from February 9? 0–2 km: ₹10 → ₹11

2–4 km: ₹20 → ₹21

4–6 km: ₹30 → ₹32

6–8 km: ₹40 → ₹42

8–10 km: ₹50 → ₹53

10–15 km: ₹60 → ₹63

15–20 km: ₹70 → ₹74

20–25 km: ₹80 → ₹84