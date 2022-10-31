WhatsApp chatbot is available in English and Kannada for all commuters of 'Namma Metro'.

For availing the service, commuters need to simply send ‘Hi’ to BMRCL’s official WhatsApp chatbot number 9181055 56677

Next, they need to choose from the various options such as recharging metro travel pass and purchasing single journey tickets using payments on WhatsApp.

"The process of making the payment is a seamless experience that gives users the option to pay without leaving the WhatsApp chat interface. After choosing their travel details, users are given the option to pay using payments on WhatsApp by authenticating the transaction using their UPI pin," the BMRCL said.