Bengaluru: Namma Metro launches QR ticketing service on WhatsApp. How to avail services1 min read . 06:39 PM IST
- WhatsApp chatbot is available in English and Kannada for all commuters of 'Namma Metro'.
Bengaluru's Namma Metro will soon have a WhatsApp-based QR ticketing service. The new partnership between WhatsApp and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was announced on Monday.
Bengaluru's Namma Metro will soon have a WhatsApp-based QR ticketing service. The new partnership between WhatsApp and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) was announced on Monday.
The chatbot is integrated with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) powered payments on WhatsApp and will allow 'Namma Metro' commuters to purchase tickets and recharge their travel pass right within WhatsApp.
The chatbot is integrated with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) powered payments on WhatsApp and will allow 'Namma Metro' commuters to purchase tickets and recharge their travel pass right within WhatsApp.
As per BMRCL, it is the first transit service globally to enable end-to-end QR ticketing on WhatsApp.
As per BMRCL, it is the first transit service globally to enable end-to-end QR ticketing on WhatsApp.
Three things to know about the service:
Three things to know about the service:
"The process of making the payment is a seamless experience that gives users the option to pay without leaving the WhatsApp chat interface. After choosing their travel details, users are given the option to pay using payments on WhatsApp by authenticating the transaction using their UPI pin," the BMRCL said.
"The process of making the payment is a seamless experience that gives users the option to pay without leaving the WhatsApp chat interface. After choosing their travel details, users are given the option to pay using payments on WhatsApp by authenticating the transaction using their UPI pin," the BMRCL said.
It said the interface makes the user experience easy and interactive, adding that commuters can plan their transit on-the-go and make payments without leaving the WhatsApp chat.
It said the interface makes the user experience easy and interactive, adding that commuters can plan their transit on-the-go and make payments without leaving the WhatsApp chat.