The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, which resumed its operations last month, will operate metro trains from 7 am to 6 pm from 1 July.

From 1 July, Namma metro train services will be available from 7 am to 6 pm, with a frequency of 5 mins in peak hours and 15 mins in non-peak hours from Monday to Friday, according to the BMRCL.

However, trains will continue to operate only during weekdays (from Monday to Friday). The metro trains will continue to operate at 50% capacity.

When the operations resumed, metro trains were run on the Purple and Green lines from 7 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 6 pm at a frequency of five minutes, only on weekdays.

Namma Metro had ceased operations on 28 April when the state government announced a fortnight-long lockdown.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 3,222 new cases, 14,724 discharges and 93 deaths on Tuesday. The state has 85,997 active cases. So far, Karnataka has registered 27,19,479 recoveries and 34,929 deaths.

