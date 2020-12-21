Bengaluru: New Year’s celebration banned in pubs, restaurants

The Karnataka government has banned New Year celebrations in clubs, pubs and restaurants in Bengaluru to avoid large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government issued an order prohibiting planned parties between December 30 and January 2 at clubs, pubs, restaurants, and other places where people can gather for New Year celebrations. However, there will be no restrictions on pubs, clubs, and restaurants in carrying out dining in limited numbers.

“Planned mass gatherings without social distancing in clubs, pubs, restaurants or in any similar places have been prohibited from 30.12.2020 to 2.1.21 but those can operate as usual. Clubs/pubs and restaurants cannot host parties but can open for dining in limited numbers," the Karnataka government order read.

"Planned mass gatherings without social distancing in clubs, pubs, restaurants or in any similar places have been prohibited from 30.12.2020 to 2.1.21 but those can operate as usual. Clubs/pubs and restaurants cannot host parties but can open for dining in limited numbers," the Karnataka government order read.

The government has also prohibited mass gatherings and celebrations in public places, main roads on the occasion of New Year.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said during New Year celebrations people congregate in large numbers in public places in Bengaluru and other urban areas. "We need to avoid this. So state government has issued guidelines stating prohibition of celebrations in public," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,194 new coronavirus cases, 1,062 discharges, and five deaths, the state health department informed. With this, the total number of positive cases now stands at 9,09,469. There are now 14,497 active cases in the state, while the death toll stands at 12,009. As many as 8,82,944 people have recovered so far.