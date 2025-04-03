Bengaluru news: 19-year-old Bihar woman raped by 2 men near KR Puram railway station

In a horrific incident, a 19-year-old woman labourer from Bihar state was allegedly raped by two men near a railway station in Bengaluru.

According to police, the incident took place near KR Puram railway station in the early hours of Wednesday.

The victim, along with her cousin, was walking towards Mahadevapura to get food when two unidentified men stopped them.

The accused allegedly attacked the victim's cousin and restrained him, while one of them dragged the woman to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her.

Some passersby who heard the victim's cries for help, rushed to the spot, forcing the assailants to flee.

However, some people managed to catch one of the accused, identified as Ashif, and handed him over to the police.

The other suspect remains at large.

The victim has been working in Kattappan town of Kerala, but decided to return home as she was unhappy with the job.

She took a railway ticket for Mangaluru but used the same to reach Bengaluru.

A case has been registered against the two accused and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the second accused.

Maharashtra news: 2 men booked for raping woman in Thane A case was registered by police against a man and his driver for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman in Thane district of Maharashtra on a false promise of job.

The prime accused in the case, identified as Surendra Patil, is a resident of Thakurli near Dombivli in the district and is known for his short videos on social media platform Instagram.

The victim, a resident of Nashik district, alleged in her complaint lodged at the Manpada police station that Patil sexually assaulted her between February 16 and March 29 this year on the false promise of providing her a job at the Mumbai international airport.