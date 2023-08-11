Bengaluru news: 9 injured after fire breaks out in municipal corporation office

At least 9 people were injured after a massive fire broke out in the Quality Control Division of the Bengaluru civic agency on Friday, news agency PTI reported. The incident occurred around 5:00-5:30 PM and the injured were rushed to Saint Martha's Hospital in the vicinity for first aid.

“I was in the office, there was a power failure. Then I learnt that a fire broke out in a building behind our office. When I went there, I saw a massive fire raging from the building. The incident caused major loss. Those working around there were injured. They have been rushed to hospital," Chief Commissioner of the city civic agency-Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike- Tushar Giri Nath told reporters. "Nine people are admitted to hospital. The CM and Deputy CM have taken cognisance and have given direction to us to provide all necessary help to the injured," says Karnataka minister KJ George said when asked about the incident.

The injured were first rushed to the Saint Martha's Hospital in the vicinity for first aid and were later shifted to the Victoria Government Hospital for treatment of burn injuries. The Chief Commissioner informed that nine engineers, including the chief engineer, sustained burn injuries. He didn't mention their exact health condition at the moment.

Probe to be ordered

On the possible reasons for the fire, Tushar Giri Nath affirmed that an investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire, and damages in the fire incident will be known later. "We are not focusing on what is burnt there. It will be known later," Giri Nath said.

The fire incident transpired a few days subsequent to the Karnataka administration's initiation of a legal investigation into purported improprieties that occurred within the BBMP during the preceding tenure of the BJP government. In addition to the judicial inquiry, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, vested with the Bengaluru Development portfolio, established four committees led by IAS officials to delve into the alleged discrepancies within the municipal agency.

(With inputs from PTI)