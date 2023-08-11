comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 15:54:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.3 0.25%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 213 -2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 611.7 -1.04%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,171.35 3.24%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 952.4 -1.22%
Business News/ News / India/  Bengaluru news: 9 injured after fire breaks out in municipal corporation office
Back

Bengaluru news: 9 injured after fire breaks out in municipal corporation office

 1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 09:07 PM IST Livemint

The fire incident transpired a few days subsequent to the Karnataka administration's initiation of a legal investigation into purported improprieties that occurred within the BBMP during the preceding tenure of the BJP government

The incident occurred around 5:00-5:30 PM and the injured were rushed to Saint Martha's Hospital in the vicinity for first aid. (ANI)Premium
The incident occurred around 5:00-5:30 PM and the injured were rushed to Saint Martha's Hospital in the vicinity for first aid. (ANI)

At least 9 people were injured after a massive fire broke out in the Quality Control Division of the Bengaluru civic agency on Friday, news agency PTI reported. The incident occurred around 5:00-5:30 PM and the injured were rushed to Saint Martha's Hospital in the vicinity for first aid.

“I was in the office, there was a power failure. Then I learnt that a fire broke out in a building behind our office. When I went there, I saw a massive fire raging from the building. The incident caused major loss. Those working around there were injured. They have been rushed to hospital," Chief Commissioner of the city civic agency-Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike- Tushar Giri Nath told reporters.

"Nine people are admitted to hospital. The CM and Deputy CM have taken cognisance and have given direction to us to provide all necessary help to the injured," says Karnataka minister KJ George said when asked about the incident. 

The injured were first rushed to the Saint Martha's Hospital in the vicinity for first aid and were later shifted to the Victoria Government Hospital for treatment of burn injuries. The Chief Commissioner informed that nine engineers, including the chief engineer, sustained burn injuries. He didn't mention their exact health condition at the moment.

Probe to be ordered 

On the possible reasons for the fire, Tushar Giri Nath affirmed that an investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire, and damages in the fire incident will be known later. "We are not focusing on what is burnt there. It will be known later," Giri Nath said.

The fire incident transpired a few days subsequent to the Karnataka administration's initiation of a legal investigation into purported improprieties that occurred within the BBMP during the preceding tenure of the BJP government. In addition to the judicial inquiry, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, vested with the Bengaluru Development portfolio, established four committees led by IAS officials to delve into the alleged discrepancies within the municipal agency.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:07 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout