Bengaluru news: 5 dead in building collapse after heavy rains, BJP attacks Congress: ‘State govt is neck deep in…’

Five people have died and several are injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru. BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari criticized the Karnataka government for allowing illegal construction, attributing the tragedy to its corruption and negligence.

Livemint
Updated23 Oct 2024, 09:45 AM IST
NDRF personnel during a rescue operation after an under-construction building collapsed, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. At least one person was killed in the incident, according to officials
NDRF personnel during a rescue operation after an under-construction building collapsed, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. At least one person was killed in the incident, according to officials(PTI)

At least five people died, and multiple others were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru amid heavy rainfall on Tuesday. According to ANI, five other people have been injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at hospitals. More than thirteen people have been rescued from the accident site so far.

A rescue operation, involving teams from fire and emergency department, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, is underway at the accident spot.

The incident occurred at a time when the city was witnessing heavy downpour. "So far, five bodies have been recovered and five others are injured. An operation is underway to trace another three who are suspected to be trapped," D Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Bengaluru) told PTI.

Calling the structure as an ‘illegal construction’, BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari questioned the Congress-led Karnataka government and said that focus of the present government of “Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Kharge is to loot the land of the poor, not to take care of the common man.”

“It is unfortunate that the corrupt Karnataka Government did not know that an unauthorised building construction was taking place in Bengaluru. The Karnataka Government of the Congress party, which is neck-deep in corruption, has caused a bad name to Silicon Valley. It is unfortunate that the only focus of the Karnataka Government of Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Kharge is to loot the land of the poor, not to take care of the common man. Bengaluru has never seen such apathetic misgovernance as it is seen now. This has led to loss of common lives, of innocent lives. This is not merely an accident, this is akin to murder and the State is accountable for it. The Karnataka Congress Government needs to answer that if it is so cognizant of the poor, how is it possible that in the heart of the city an unauthorised construction came up because of which now lives have been lost... The buck does not stop on any official, the buck stops with the CM of Karnataka…” Pradeep Bhandari told ANI.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Bengaluru news: 5 dead in building collapse after heavy rains, BJP attacks Congress: 'State govt is neck deep in…'

