Bengaluru news: 5 dead in building collapse after heavy rains, BJP attacks Congress: ‘State govt is neck deep in…’

“It is unfortunate that the corrupt Karnataka Government did not know that an unauthorised building construction was taking place in Bengaluru. The Karnataka Government of the Congress party, which is neck-deep in corruption, has caused a bad name to Silicon Valley. It is unfortunate that the only focus of the Karnataka Government of Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and Kharge is to loot the land of the poor, not to take care of the common man. Bengaluru has never seen such apathetic misgovernance as it is seen now. This has led to loss of common lives, of innocent lives. This is not merely an accident, this is akin to murder and the State is accountable for it. The Karnataka Congress Government needs to answer that if it is so cognizant of the poor, how is it possible that in the heart of the city an unauthorised construction came up because of which now lives have been lost... The buck does not stop on any official, the buck stops with the CM of Karnataka…” Pradeep Bhandari told ANI.